The repairs of the Androscoggin River pedestrian Swinging Bridge, including the repairs to the tower on the Brunswick side, have been wrapped up this week.

The cost of the repairs was just under $60,000. While $41,000 was paid by the town of Brunswick, the rest of the expenses was covered by Save Our Swinging Bridge.Org, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving the bridge, said the group’s treasurer, Nancy Randolph.

Repairs like replacing of rails at the bottom of the Brunswick tower, fixing the broken weld on the northeast anchor bolt on the Topsham tower and replacing broken lacing bars in the horizontal struts at the Brunswick tower were carried out.

Meanwhile, like many other local and national non-profit organizations, Save Our Swinging Bridge is struggling to raise funds due to the on-going pandemic. The organization’s two main annual fundraiser events — the 5k run and the 2k walk were postponed and held virtually.

“Raising funds is one of the major challenges we are facing at present. We attempted to organize a virtual 5k fund raising event, where we were able to raise approximately $2,000. We usually raise up to $8,000 during the actual event,” said Randolph.

The organization is expecting to hold its annual 5k run next April, added Randolph.

The organization has come up with an alternative means of raising funds for the bridge, where they will be sending postcards requesting donations to everyone on their mailing list. Each postcard will be adorned with a beautifully rendered image of the swinging bridge. Moreover, one can always donate to have an engraved brick set into the parks, said Rondolph.

“We are working hard to raise money for the continued maintenance of funds because the bridge is very important to our community,” said William Brillant, Save Our Swinging Bridge’s chairperson.

Meanwhile, as part of National Trails Day, the non-profit organization is conducting a clean-up drive on June 5, where a group of volunteers will be cleaning up the swinging bridge parks from 10am to 1pm.

“We will be cleaning and weeding flowerbeds in the parks on both sides, planting more flowers and shrubs, cleaning around the channels to prevent corrosion on the rails,” said Randolph.

George LeMieux, one of the volunteers said, “I enjoy being outdoors. For the last six years I have been associated with Save Our Swinging Bridge. It’s always nice to be a part of such local events.”

