Quiz. The phrase “Black Lives Matter” means;

(1) Blacks matter more than Whites or, alternatively, only Blacks matter.

(2) Blacks matter as much as Whites.

(3) Blacks matter at least somewhat.

It means Option (2) for many who believe that Blacks are entitled to as much respect as Whites, which they have not received, most glaringly at the hands of the police. The phrase would also have worked as “Black Lives Matters, Too.”

Some are angered that the phrase suggests to them Option (1), that only Blacks matter or they count more than Whites, especially the police who place themselves in danger. They offer a seemingly fair response that everybody matters equally – “All Lives Matter.”

That’s what the Declaration of Independence said, though its drafters could not agree on stating, that Blacks matter at all, Option (3). Later, the Supreme Court decided that Blacks by nature did not matter.

As the result of today’s differing definitions of the phrase, it has become politicized. At the same time, it has increased sensitivity about how words, even when used without ill intent, may affect listeners or readers. It’s not so much what you intend as what the listeners think you mean.

The word “woke” has come to mean becoming aware of the need to put an immediate stop to historic discrimination by government and community leaders. Words from the past, which do not square with this recently expanding awareness, must be rejected.

That a racist or demeaning word was formerly a common expression should not shield its user from criticism. The sin of slavery was understood in 1776, so unrepentant slave owners back then are fair candidates for “woke” attention.

“Woke” has been challenged in the belief that a retroactive judgment is by its nature unfair. Unless the person should have known they erred at the time, it’s not fair to condemn them now. The split over the notion of “woke” has become political, if not partisan.

The huge English vocabulary is a further complication. Increasingly, the absolutely correct choice of words is critical. Some words may not fade slowly but may quickly disappear, because they cannot be used in any context.

In her excellent book entitled “Words Matter,” Sally McConnell-Ginet tells the story of an 88-year-old White man who used the word “Negro” in praising a Black baseball star from the past. He revealed a lack of sensitivity to the audience and had to apologize for using a disappearing word he formerly said without hesitation or criticism.

The subtitle of McConnell-Ginet’s book is “Meaning and Power.” We may pay too little attention to the power politicians give words and language. Even brutal dictators Hitler and Stalin understood and used that power.

The phrase “Black Lives Matter” has power – for both sides. Those three words not only frame a national debate, they stimulate action. Similarly, “antifa,” a fabricated word defining an organization that does not exist, is used to counterbalance the extreme right wing, composed of several organizations that do exist.

Words can have enormous power. Take statements by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican right-winger. She insists that the mandate to wear masks for a few months during the COVID-19 pandemic is just like the Holocaust that killed six million Jews.

Her intent is to agitate opponents of wearing masks by making them feel as though they were subject to an historic atrocity. Not only did she ignorantly and dangerously appropriate somebody else’s history, but she has attempted to arouse civil conflict. All by the use of one word.

The common use of even a single word to send a political message, though much more benign, is illustrated by Maine’s U.S. senators.

Sen. Susan Collins benefits greatly from being called a “moderate.” While she is less conservative on some issues than many of her fellow Republicans, does her occasional vote against the Republican Party line make her truly moderate or just slightly less extreme? It may depend on which issues matter most to a voter.

Sen. Angus King is an “independent” because he belongs to no party. Is he actively independent of the two major parties in the Senate? While independent Mainers may like his label, he is in fact a member of the Democratic caucus, a practical necessity for his gaining good committee assignments.

The First Amendment protects Americans from government control over our words and what we do with them. Rep. Greene can say what she wants and, outside the limits of public safety, government can’t stop her.

But language belongs to the people, so words gain meaning from how we use them. Words can be powerful, and political leaders use them to be constructive, misleading or dangerous.

An unstated and obviously correct Option (4) for our quiz might be: “Words Matter.”

Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies and was a Harpswell selectman.

