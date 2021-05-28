A special Mass honoring family members that have passed away while raising crucial funds for students at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 1. The St. John’s Memorial Scholarship Fund Mass will be livestreamed from St. John the Baptist Church in Brunswick on the school’s Facebook page facebook.com/sjcsbme and parish website allsaintsmaine.com.

“The St. John’s Catholic School Memorial Scholarship Fund is a wonderful way of remembering a loved one. All contributions provide assistance to students attending the school,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal of St. John’s.

The names of the loved ones have their names read and candles lit for them during the Mass.

“People donate to our scholarship fund and in turn, we include their beloved family and friends who have passed on in our memory scroll, and we light candles for each person as we read through each and every name that is to be remembered,” said Wheeler.

Last year, just two months after the pandemic reached Maine, school families, friends, parishioners, and supporters raised $15,785 for the scholarship fund.

“We were truly humbled,” said Wheeler. “At the Mass, we were able to recognize and remember nearly 300 beloved family and friends.”

To register a name or make a donation, visit allsaintsbrunswick.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/MemorialScholarshipFund.

