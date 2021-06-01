The Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust’s 10th annual a plant sale fundraiser for the Tom Settlemire Community Garden takes place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at the Topsham Fairground Exhibition Hall. The sale includes of perennials, biennials, herbs, vegetable seedlings, annual seedlings, heirloom variety plants, shrubs, small trees and vines.

“Honestly, it’s one of my favorite days of the year,” Land Trust Director of Programs Nikkilee Cataldo said. “I spend all spring making space in my gardens for the treasures I know I’ll be bringing home. I love that everything is local and has come from neighbors’ gardens in the area. There are so many unique and heirloom varieties.”

Master Gardeners will be on hand to help choose the best options.

Proceeds benefit Tom Settlemire Community Garden, which provides growing space to 80 families, grows thousands of pounds of food each year for the clients at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and educational gardens serving local students, adults, and at-risk youth.

Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

