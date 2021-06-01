Mid Coast Hospital is offering free tobacco policy technical assistance and incentives to local businesses. Any business in Sagadahoc County, Brunswick, or Harpswell looking to create or refresh its tobacco policy can work with Mid Coast Hospital’s Community Health Promotion team to receive free support and signage. Businesses that take part in this effort by June 30 will receive a $50 gift card to an online or local retailer.

This incentive program is intended to help local businesses meet Maine laws requiring businesses, as well as outdoor dining areas, to be smoke-free. These areas are required by law to be smoke-free and signage must be displayed.

“We want all our local businesses to know we are here to support them with adhering to these laws and we have free resources available to do so,” Mid Coast Hospital Director of Community Health Promotion Melissa Fochesato said. “Creating a smoke-free policy for your organization can show your commitment to promoting a healthy environment, reducing exposure to secondhand smoke, and supporting tobacco-free lifestyles.”

Any business interested in taking part in this program can contact Andrea Saniuk-Gove at [email protected], or (207) 373-6928.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: