Barbara Ann Maschino 1939 – 2021 AUGUSTA – Barbara Ann Maschino, the daughter of the late Gladys Patten and Allen Patten Sr., was born in Winthrop on March 24, 1939. She attended public schools in Gardiner. In September of 1956, she married Everett Pascal Main Sr, of Wiscasset. They enjoyed 28+ years of marriage and together they raised eight children in Dresden. Barbara and Everett were an amazing team! They both loved to dance and were fantastic at the jitterbug. They also gardened together. Everett grew lots of vegetables every year and Barbara canned hundreds of jars of tomatoes and string beans. For many years, Barbara also worked on the farm crew at Green Point Farm, right down the street from her home, performing a variety of farm-related tasks. Mostly, though, Barbara was dedicated to her family. She was a familiar face (and cheerleader!) at baseball, softball, field hockey and soccer games, as well as other activities that her children and grandchildren participated in. She was full of love and joy and made you feel as though you were the center of the universe, the most special person on earth. This might explain why all eight of her children thought they were her favorite – an ongoing family joke! She was selfless to a fault, and ate most of her meals standing up while she was grabbing second helpings for her kids. She shared her love generously with everyone she met and in turn she was loved deeply by many, especially her family. In addition to family, Barbara also enjoyed an occasional night out at BINGO and she loved country-western music. A few years after her first husband passed, Barbara met Richard Maschino of Randolph and they married in June of 1987. They bought a home together in Pittston where they lived happily for 30+ years. They were devoted to family and hosted and/or participated in many, many wonderful family outings and celebrations. Barbara was a beautiful, selfless wife and mother whose unconditional love provided the glue that held her family together. She could find joy and hope even on the darkest of days. Her love and laughter will continue to inspire her children and grandchildren for generations to come. Barbara passed away on May 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband(s) Everett Main Sr. and Richard Maschino; her daughter, Kim Starr Main; her parents Gladys Patten and Allen Patten Sr.; and her brothers, Harry Patten and Allen Patten Jr. Her beautiful life and spirit will forever be expressed in the lives of her children: Everett Main Jr. of Damariscotta, Cindy Lyford of Augusta, Auta Main and her spouse Marianne Roth of Gardiner, Randall Main and his wife Louise LaMarque Main of Pittston, Melody Main and her spouse Brenda Adler of Augusta, Kevin Main and his wife Judy Wilson Main of Topsham, Tina Dewsnap and her husband Rusty Dewsnap of Dresden, and her daughter by marriage to Richard Maschino, Kim Abbott and husband David Abbott; her 24 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; her sister Dorothy Freeman and brother-in-law Kenneth Freeman of Whitefield and her sister, Linda Baker of Augusta; and a host of devoted nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be conducted at the Kling Cemetery, West River Road (near #570), Augusta, on Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. Chairs will be available FYI. ALL ARE WELCOME. A reception to celebrate the beautiful life of Barbara Maschino will be held immediately following the service at Tina and Rusty Dewsnap’s home, 1 Dewsnap Road, Dresden. FRIENDS AND FAMILY ARE INVITED TO JOIN US FOR THE GRAVESIDE SERVICE AND/OR THE RECEPTION OR BOTH. Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the: Alzheimer’s Association at Alzheimer’s Association | Donate to Fight Alzheimer’s Disease

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous