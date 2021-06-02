NEWCASTLE — Brenton Cahill threw a no-hitter to lead the Morse baseball team to a 4-0 win over Lincoln Academy on Wednesday.

Boden Gould and Gavin Balillargeon drove in two runs each for the Shipbuilders (5-10).

Cahill struck out four and walking three batters in his no-hitter. Brogan Shaw and Gould each had a pair of hits for Morse, and Gabe Aucoin added a double.

SOFTBALL

ST. DOMINIC 5, RICHMOND 3: Kathleen Dean was the winning pitcher and chipped in with an RBI single as the Saints edged the Bobcats at Richmond.

Bella Perryman also hit an RBI single and Alyssa Hart had a triple for St. Dom’s.

MORSE 6, LINCOLN ACADEMY 1: Camdyn Johnson struck out 14 and allowed just three hits as the Shipbuilders (11-4) downed the Eagles (10-4) in a regular season finale in Newcastle.

Johnson paced the Morse offense with two singles, and Hailie Johnson hit a two-run double. Brook Kulis, Abby Carpenter, Michaela Patterson, and Anastasia Franz all had hits.

Grace Houghton took the loss for Lincoln Academy, striking out nine and walking two.

BOYS LACROSSE

GREELY 17, FREEPORT 2: DJ Kenney and Lucas Cook had four goals apiece to lead the Rangers (5-4) to a win over the Falcons (0-11) at Cumberland.

Nick Fallon and Matt Kennedy each added two goals for Greely.

Spencer Osgood and Sam Dudek split time in the cage for the Rangers, combining for 7 saves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: