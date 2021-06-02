Marion Roane Becker 1934 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Marion Roane Becker passed away suddenly from complications of a stroke on May 26, 2021. She was born at home in Bradford, Mass. on Feb. 7, 1934 the daughter of George and Marion MacLeod Doyle. She graduated from Haverhill High School in Haverhill Mass. She met the love of her life at Hampton Beach Casino Dance Hall, Robert “Andy” Becker and married on May 23, 1953 in Newbury Mass. Andy and Marion recently celebrated 68 years of marriage. Marion and Andy and their girls traveled the world due to Andy’s naval career. They were stationed in Cuba, Maryland, Germany, Hawaii, and their final duty station in Massachusetts. Marion had numerous interesting jobs as telephone operator, stay at home Mom, executive administrative assistant until her retirement at Bowdoin College. Marion was very outgoing. She could strike up a conversation with anyone. She loved to be social and belonged to numerous clubs in her lifetime. She is survived by her daughters Roanne and (Joe) Fortin of Bristol, Janet and (Jason) Burns of Tampa, Fla. and Sebago, Suellyn and (Michael) Shannon of Morganton, Ga.; and her beloved husband Andy Becker of Brunswick. Also survived by her grandchildren Jeffrey and (Rachel) Fortin of Saunderstown R.I., Russell and (Ellen) Fortin of Linden, Mich., Gregory and (Lauren) Fortin of Canton, Conn., Andrea and (Adam) Virgilli of Oldsmar, Fla., Alex and (Rachael Cina) Burns of Boston, Kate and (Trebor) Marple of Canton, Ga. She is survived by her great-grandchildren William and Christopher Fortin, Jordan Fortin, Gavin, Graham and Gwen Virgilli, Nora Cina Burns, Emma and Evan Seago, Tate Marple, Liam Maxwell and Dawson Moore. She is predeceased by granddaughters Megan and Keriann Shannon. Services will be private, and internment will be at a later date at Linwood Cemetery in Haverhill, Mass. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Horizons Living Center for their loving care and dedication these past three years. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Midcoast Humane in Brunswick, The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanders (Mimi loved babies) or perform a random act of kindness such as buying the person in line behind you coffee (Marion’s favorite was Hazelnut ice coffee).

