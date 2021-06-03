Brunswick’s second Hannaford at Cook’s Corner is scheduled to open on Saturday, June 19, according to Hannaford External Communication Manager Ericka Dodge.

In April, Hannaford confirmed that the new location will accompany the original store on in downtown Brunswick on Elm Street, not replace it.

The new store will employ between 100 and 140 new employees, with 75% of them being new hires, the store manager told The Times Record in April.

The store manager also said she hopes the new location at Cooks Corner can contribute to the town’s larger mission to revitalize the commercial area.

