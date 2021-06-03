The chairman of the House seapower subcommittee is paying a visit to Maine’s Bath Iron Works on Thursday.
U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden are hosting Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut nearly a week after the Biden administration released a budget that eliminates a destroyer like those built in Maine.
Last month, the Maine delegation wrote to the administration to oppose shipbuilding cutbacks.
The Biden administration proposal would destabilize the nation’s shipbuilding industrial base and harm national security as China builds its naval presence, the delegation said.
Courtney’s subcommittee, on which Golden serves, is responsible for setting the shipbuilding manufacturing policy included in the National Defense Authorization Act.
