The Bible Baptist Church in Wiscasset, 143 Beechnut Hill Road, has restarted in-person worship services as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.
In-person service times are 10:45 a.m. and 6 and 7 p.m. Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m.
These services will still be recorded and uploaded at wbbchurch.org, and will also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information, contact the church at (207) 882-6941.
