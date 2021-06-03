The Bible Baptist Church in Wiscasset, 143 Beechnut Hill Road, has restarted in-person worship services as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

In-person service times are 10:45 a.m. and 6 and 7 p.m. Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m.

These services will still be recorded and uploaded at wbbchurch.org, and will also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact the church at (207) 882-6941.

