During Bowdoin College’s 216th Commencement ceremony, held May 29, bachelor of arts degrees were awarded to the Class of 2021, comprising approximately 467 students from 41 states and 21 other countries and territories.

The following local graduates include:

Gyllian Blythe Christiansen of Bath graduated with a major in government and legal studies.

Katelyn Mosher Cox of Bowdoinham graduated with a major in earth and oceanographic science and a minor in education.

Aaron Joseph Carlton of Brunswick graduated with a major in economics and mathematics.

Reed Alcorn Foster of Brunswick graduated with a major in environmental studies-English.

Olivia Morgan Greuel of Freeport graduated with a major in neuroscience and a minor in sociology.

Students recognized on Honors Day

Bowdoin College’s 25th annual Honors Day acknowledging exceptional academic accomplishments of students and faculty was held on the academic year’s last day of classes, Friday, May 14.

The following are local award recipients:

Alex Patrick Gates of Bath and a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2022, received the Earth and Oceanographic Science Service to Department Award. Gates is majoring in environmental studies- earth and oceanographic science and minoring in anthropology.

Katelyn Mosher Cox of Bowdoinham and a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2021, received the Earth and Oceanographic Science Senior Academic Achievement Award. Cox is majoring in earth and oceanographic science and minoring in education.

Ayanna Sophie Hatton of Freeport and a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2024, received the First-Year Student Chemistry Achievement Award (General Chemistry). Hatton is majoring in undeclared.

