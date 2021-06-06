DUBLIN, Ohio — The emotion and intensity felt the same to Patrick Cantlay, whether it was his clutch 25-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead or his 12-foot par putt in a playoff that made him a winner again Sunday in the Memorial.

The handshake with Jack Nicklaus? As special as it was two years ago.

That was as far as normalcy was allowed to go at a tournament that was as much about the guy who didn’t play Sunday as the guy who won.

Plenty of drama. A little rain. No sign of Jon Rahm.

Some 24 hours earlier, as Rahm pulled away with a 64 to build a six-shot lead, Cantlay already was trying to figure out how low he would need to score to have a chance. And then Rahm was told that his COVID-19 test came back positive, knocking him out of the tournament.

“I would much rather have faced him down today and shot an extremely low round and beat him that way,” Cantlay said after closing with a 1-under 71 and beating Collin Morikawa (71) with a par on the first playoff hole.

“But unfortunately, there’s nothing I can do,” he said. “I did everything I could with the cards I was dealt, and I really did a good job of focusing today on the task at hand and staying present. And that’s all you can do in this game.”

He did it one putt better than Morikawa, who missed a 6-foot par putt to extend the playoff.

Before learning of his positive test, Rahm tied the 54-hole record at 18-under 198. His six-shot lead tied the Memorial record set by Tiger Woods. And then he was out of the tournament.

Cantlay and Morikawa dueled for the lead throughout the final round. Morikawa surged ahead with an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th, while Cantlay missed birdie putts from 8 feet to tie him on the 15th, and then on the par-3 16th.

The round was halted for about five minutes because of a pop-up downpour while they were on the 17th green. When it resumed, Cantlay holed a 25-foot birdie putt to tie, and Morikawa stayed in the game with a 12-foot par.

Cantlay had a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th in regulation that grazed the right side of the cup, leaving them at 13-under 275.

Cantlay is the seventh player to win multiple times at the Memorial, a list that includes Tiger Woods winning five times.

U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN: Yuka Saso birdied the third playoff hole to beat Nasa Hataoka in San Francisco and become the second teenager to win the U.S. Women’s Open after Lexi Thompson collapsed down the stretch.

Saso overcame back-to-back double bogeys early in the round to make the playoff. She then won it with a 10-foot putt on the ninth hole, becoming the first player from the Philippines to win a golf major.

Saso matched 2008 winner Inbee Park as the youngest U.S. Women’s Open champion at 19 years, 11 months, 17 days.

Both players made pars at Nos. 9 and 18 in the two-hole aggregate playoff, sending the tournament to sudden death back at the ninth hole.

Thompson, who had a five-stroke lead after the eighth hole, played the final seven holes in 5 over to finish a stroke back.

The only other players to finish under par on the Lake Course at Olympic Club were Megan Khang and Shanshan Feng, who both were at 2 under.

High school junior Megha Ganne played in the final group but shot 77 and finished 3 over as the low amateur for the tournament.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Stephen Ames won the Principal Charity Classic at Des Moines, Iowa, for his second PGA Tour Champions title, taking advantage of Tim Herron’s final-round collapse.

Seven strokes behind Herron entering the round, Ames shot a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over fellow Canadian Mike Weir.

Herron bogeyed three of the final five holes in a 76 that left him tied for third at 10 under.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Maverick Antcliff of Australia shot a 4-under 68 to share a one-stroke lead with England’s Matthew Southgate after the second round of the European Open in Hamburg, Germany

Antcliff and Southgate go into Monday’s final round narrowly ahead of Darius Van Driel of the Netherlands, Edoardo Molinari of Italy and Scottish players Scott Jamieson and David Law.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »