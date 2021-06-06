Several law enforcement agencies and emergency responders were called to Pleasant Point Park in Buxton on Sunday afternoon to investigate an incident that took place on the Saco River.

Authorities had not disclosed the nature of the incident as of late Sunday night.

Police Chief Troy Cline could not be reached, but Cline told WMTW-TV that there had been an “accident.”

News Center Maine reported that Pleasant Point Park was closed to the public Sunday afternoon and evening. A couple who were fishing in the area told the TV station that they had seen a number of first responders in the river in the area of Salmon Falls near a large rock known as “party rock.” News Center Maine said “party rock” is a popular spot for folks to jump into the water.

The 65-acre town park provides local access for swimming, kayaking and fishing on the Saco River, along with picnicking and hiking. It’s a popular area for youths to plunge into the river from rope swings.

But Pleasant Point Park was shut down by the town in July 2020 after several weeks of increased disregard for public property and park rules, including the use of alcohol and dangerous parking practices on roads around the park. Buxton police eventually ended up charging 40 people with trespassing in the riverfront park, which had been closed because of the large gatherings, illegal drinking and dangerous behavior.

