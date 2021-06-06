NEW YORK — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning, and the Boston Red Sox held off the New York Yankees 6-5 in a wild finish Sunday night for their first three-game sweep in the Bronx since June 2011.

Marwin González launched a tying homer in the seventh for Boston and made a slick defensive play at second base with a runner in scoring position for the final out. González also turned a tough double play in the bottom of the 10th, then committed a throwing error that put Tyler Wade on second with two outs.

Gleyber Torres lined a tying double in the bottom of the ninth off closer Matt Barnes (2-1), but Boston (36-23) recovered to win its fourth straight and move a season-high 13 games over .500

Alex Verdugo homered early and Bogaerts lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth after Gold Glove second baseman DJ LeMahieu flubbed pinch-hitter Christian Arroyo’s popup. LeMahieu overran the ball a bit in shallow right field and let it glance off his glove for a leadoff double.

Bogaerts singled to left-center in the 10th off Luis Cessa (1-1) after Arroyo advanced two runners with a sacrifice bunt.

Red Sox reliever Phillips Valdéz started the critical double play in the bottom of the 10th and got three outs for his first major league save.

Barnes was handed his second blown save in 16 chances this year. The right-hander was trying for his third save of the series.

Gary Sánchez had a two-run double for the struggling Yankees, who are in fourth place in the AL East. They’ve dropped four in a row and 10 of 13.

New York went 9-1 versus the Red Sox last year and had won nine straight series against them until Boston took the first three of 19 meetings this season between the longtime rivals.

With runners at the corners and the game tied with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, pinch-hitter Rougned Odor was called out on a 3-2 breaking ball from Barnes that was clearly outside. Before the next inning began, Yankees coach Phil Nevin was ejected by plate umpire Gabe Morales for arguing.

Nevin just returned to the dugout Friday for the first time since May 9 because of a difficult bout with the coronavirus and a couple of serious infections.

Moments later, Carlos Mendoza was tossed from the Yankees dugout by second base ump and crew chief Bill Miller after Bobby Dalbec walked on a close 3-2 pitch to open the 10th. Mendoza, the team’s bench coach, has been filling in as third base coach for Nevin.

Red Sox: J.D. Martinez sat out again after getting scratched from the lineup Saturday night. The slugger jammed his left wrist sliding into a base Friday night. Boston Manager Alex Cora said Martinez was a little sore, but X-rays were negative and the team thinks another day or two off will benefit him. Cora said the Red Sox feel Martinez is progressing and, as of now, won’t land on the injured list. “It’s just us thinking ahead and not pushing it so hard,” the manager explained. Martinez is 1 for 11 with six strikeouts against Yankees starter Domingo Germán. … Left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was checked by Cora and an athletic trainer on the mound in the sixth but remained in the game.

Yankees: Right-hander Luis Severino reached 99 mph with his fastball and threw 24 of 34 pitches for strikes in a rehab start for Low-A Tampa, his first appearance since having Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020. He allowed one run and two hits with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. “Very encouraged,” Manager Aaron Boone said. “Sounds like today was another positive step.” Severino’s next outing is scheduled for Saturday with a higher-level farm team in the Northeast. … Slumping DH Giancarlo Stanton was rested, and Boone acknowledged he thinks the big slugger is dealing with “some residual stuff” physically. Stanton returned from a left quadriceps strain on May 28. He struck out as a pinch-hitter with a runner on to end the eighth. … First baseman Luke Voit (right oblique strain) was scheduled to take soft toss again and could be ready to begin a rehab assignment by June 15. … Outfielder Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) appears set to potentially start a rehab assignment Tuesday, Boone said. … Right-hander Darren O’Day (strained rotator cuff) is throwing from 120 feet. … Right-hander Clarke Schmidt (right elbow strain) is throwing bullpen sessions.

Cora on the current state of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry: “I think there were more characters when I played. It was fun,” he said, adding there were a lot more fights in the stands, too. “Nothing against this beautiful facility, but the feeling in the other one was a lot different.”

