Matthew Kent and three relievers combined on an eight-hitter as the Portland Sea Dogs ended their six-game series in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with a 2-0 win Sunday against the Harrisburg Senators.

Kent (4-0) allowed six hits and no walks in six innings, with three strikeouts. Zack Kelly, Jake Thompson and Jose Adames closed out the win, with Adames earning his eighth save in eight chances.

Portland broke a scoreless deadlock in the fifth when Joey Meneses doubled home Jhonny Pereda. Michael Osinski drove in Tanner Nishioka with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The Sea Dogs return home to start a series Tuesday night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

NECBL: The Keene SwampBats took advantage of two hit batters, a walk and an error to score three runs in the sixth inning, then held on for a 4-3 win over the Sanford Mainers at Goodall Park.

Calvin Hewett went 3 for 4 for Sanford. UMaine pitcher Alex McKenney took the loss, allowing five hits and three earned runs in six innings.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Nick Paul scored in overtime on a 2-and-1 break with Ottawa Senators teammate Connor Brown, and Canada won its 27th world hockey title, beating Finland 3-2 in Riga, Latvia.

Earlier, the United States claimed the bronze medal with a 6-1 win over Germany. Cal Petersen made 33 saves for the Americans.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Sergio Perez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a two-lap shootout after championship leader Max Verstappen crashed while leading because of a tire failure and Lewis Hamilton went off course trying to seize the win on the standing restart.

Verstappen was four laps away from a second consecutive victory when his Red Bull suddenly slammed hard into the wall because of a puncture to his left rear tire.

Formula One red-flagged the race and brought the field to pit lane before deciding to resume with a standing start for a two-lap sprint to the finish.

Perez was the leader but Hamilton shot past him in his attempt to win the race and reclaim the points lead from Verstappen. But he failed to brake in the first corner and his Mercedes slid off track. Hamilton dropped to 15th, snapping a streak of 54 consecutive races of earning a points position finish.

Four-time series champion Sebastian Vettel took second for Aston Martin, and Pierre Gasly was third for AlphaTauri.

GYMNASTICS

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Simone Biles claimed her seventh U.S. title, delivering another stunning performance in Fort Worth, Texas, that served little doubt the pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic all-around gold in more than 50 years is only pushing her to even greater heights.

Biles’ score of 119.650 was nearly five points better than runner-up Sunisa Lee and good friend and teammate Jordan Chiles.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Arike Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer with less than a second left capped a 12-point comeback for the visiting Dallas Wings in a 68-67 win that snapped the Seattle Storm’s five-game winning streak.

Ogunbowale finished with 24 points, and her clutch shot helped the Wings (3-5) return the favor after they were stunned by the Jewell Loyd’s overtime buzzer beater – also in Everett, Washington – on Friday night.

• Kayla McBride scored 19 points, Crystal Dangerfield and Sylvia Fowles added 17 apiece and the Minnesota Lynx never trailed in a 100-80 win over the visiting Atlanta Dream.

COLLEGES

SOFTBALL: Tiare Jennings hit a leadoff homer and drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning double, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma avenged a stunning loss to unseeded James Madison, beating the Dukes 6-3 in the Women’s College World Series in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Nicole May threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Oklahoma (53-3), which will face James Madison (41-3) again on Monday, with the winner advancing to face Florida State or Alabama in the best-of-three championship series.

• Caylan Arnold and Kathryn Sandercock combined for a shutout and Florida State stayed alive with a 2-0 win over Alabama.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »