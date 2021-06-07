As part of celebrating its 50th anniversary, Sagadahoc Preservation, Inc., is opening some of Bath’s hidden gardens to the public on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Hidden Gardens of Historic Bath, Maine tour will feature 10 private gardens and grounds, as well as live music by the Montsweagers and garden-themed raffle prizes. A self-guided map will allow participants to tour the gardens at their leisure; all of the sites are located within walking distance in Bath’s scenic Historic District.

Tour stops may include flower beds, rose hedges, shade gardens, organic vegetables and fruit trees. Each location is sponsored by a local business.

All proceeds from “The Hidden Gardens of Bath” support Sagadahoc Preservation, Inc in its mission to preserve and maintain the Bath area’s architectural heritage and in particular the Winter Street Center.

Advance tickets are $30 for this rain or shine event, $35 the day of the tour, and may be purchased until June 17 at sagadahocpreservation.org. All tickets are picked up the day of the event at the Winter Street Center, 880 Washington St., Bath, starting at 9:45 a.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: