Davies integral to Brunswick clinic

The Friday, June 4, 2021, Op-Ed by Oasis Free Clinics Executive Director Anita Ruff was a most effective reminder to our community of the types of positive contributions made by Bowdoin College to our Midcoast area through the school’s emphasis to its students about contributing to our Common Good (“Giving Voice: Bowdoin’s Common Good shapes Oasis Free Clinic volunteers”). Much is and can be accomplished when the college and members of our community work together.

Ms Ruff appropriately gave shout outs to the many with connections to the college who have been instrumental in making Oasis the successes which it has and is accomplishing. Bowdoin grad Dr. Peter McGuire was identified as a founder of the organization and deserves high commendation for his vision and contributions. It would be amiss to fail to also recognize Dr. Dean Davies and his wife, Rev. Alice Davies, who were highly active partners with Dr. McGuire in defining that vision and initiating the work which has evolved into this now existing invaluable resource for our area of Maine.

Ervin Snyder,

Brunswick

Support telehealth services

As state and national public health emergency declarations end, psychologists and their patients have concerns that the current telehealth expansions will expire and many insurance providers will terminate this important coverage. Telehealth boosts patient access to mental healthcare, which will help Maine meet increased mental health needs prevalent in society today. Allowing coverage and reimbursement of video and audio-only (telephone) telehealth services provides important overall healthcare and addresses the inequity problem that lower income families and older patients face, especially if transportation issues are a barrier to accessing in-person services.

LD791 requires that reimbursement rates for telehealth services by private insurers must be at the same rate as for in-person services.

Thank you for your support.

Thomas Cooper,

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: