FREEMAN TOWNSHIP — A local man cutting wood was killed Sunday when a branch on a tree fell and hit him on the head, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Monday.

Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the call at about 2:20 p.m.

A 40-year-old man was in the woods with his 68-year-old father cutting wood and dropping trees behind the family property when the branch fell, he said. The property is off Baker Hill Road.

The death was accidental, Nichols said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: