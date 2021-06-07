FREEMAN TOWNSHIP — A local man cutting wood was killed Sunday when a branch on a tree fell and hit him on the head, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Monday.
Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the call at about 2:20 p.m.
A 40-year-old man was in the woods with his 68-year-old father cutting wood and dropping trees behind the family property when the branch fell, he said. The property is off Baker Hill Road.
The death was accidental, Nichols said.
