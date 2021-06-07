I just asked my husband to turn off the TV. It’s all the same. Whether it be San Jose or anywhere else in our country, the story is the same: multiple people killed, outraged officials, perfunctory measures considered, nothing ultimately done.
What is the purpose of our elected officials but to serve us, the people? We are electing individuals who abet murderers. Pure and simple. No other developed country in the world has this problem. No other developed country permits its citizens to murder each other relentlessly to appease Second Amendment apologists. We are a disgrace.
President Franklin Roosevelt famously defined the Four Freedoms (freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom from want and freedom from fear). FDR should have included one more: Freedom to exist.
Barbara Conroy
Portland
