Jason Anick & Celia Woodsmith

6 p.m. Thursday. Outside Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery, $15. dancehallkittery.org

Jason Anick is a violin virtuoso and mandolin player. Celia Woodsmith is a singer-songwriter who is part of the Grammy-nominated bluegrass act Della Mae. They both live in Kittery and are teaming up for an outdoor performance presented by The Dance Hall. You’ll hear a mixed bag of roots-inspired originals, country classics, Western swing and bluegrass tunes. Bring blankets or lawn chairs, and enjoy an early summer evening of music.

Sandy River Ramblers

6 p.m. Saturday. Lakeside Orchards, 318 Readfield Road, Manchester, $12, free for 12 and under. (207) 397-2241.

Bluegrass band Sandy River Ramblers has been playing together since 1983. This will be their first performance since the start of the pandemic, and they sure are revved up to play. You can expect to hear several songs about Maine, penned by bandleader Stan Keach, who also plays guitar and sings. There are a few picnic tables, or you can bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. BYO beverages and snacks for a musical picnic.

Ellis Paul

7 p.m. Sunday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave, $25 in advance at box office or by calling (207) 633-5159, $30 online and at the door. boothbayoperahouse.com

Aroostook county native and singer-songwriter Ellis Paul will be playing in Boothbay Harbor, and he’s bringing a few musical friends along with him for the performance. With a massive discography that dates back to the late ’80s and a stellar stage presence, you can expect a wonderful show from Paul and company.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: