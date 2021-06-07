LIVERMORE FALLS — A young boy allegedly took the keys to an SUV on Saturday night and drove up and down Pleasant Street before the vehicle became wedged between a utility pole and a building, police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Monday.
The 6-year-old boy was originally from Sabattus but was being cared for in Livermore Falls.
The person he was staying with said the boy went to bed about 8 p.m., and the caretaker also went to bed, Steward said.
Officer Troy Reed responded to the accident reported at about 10:21 p.m.
Witnesses told police that they saw the 2003 GMC Acadia go up and down Pleasant Street, also known as Route 133, a couple of times, Steward said.
The SUV did a U-turn at the intersection of Pleasant and Church streets, also part of Route 133, and then attempted to do a second U-turn at the intersection of Baldwin and Pleasant. The vehicle went up on the sidewalk and got stuck between a utility pole and the former Corner Store building, he said.
The boy was not injured.
The SUV is owned by Rebecca Mills of Sabattus. The caretaker was in the process of buying it. The boy’s grandmother took the child home to Sabattus.
Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene.
