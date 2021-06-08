Jonathan Morris was re-elected on Tuesday for another three-year term as the Pownal select board chairperson. Morris defeated Angela Clark, 140-48.
Morris is the longest standing member of the select board, having served 12 years.
“I appreciate the confidence that the town seems to have demonstrated in keeping me in office,” Morris said. “The job is certainly not more important than the planning board or any other board, it’s just another person volunteering their time to, you know, keep democracy in a little small town.”
Morris said over the next term he is looking forward to examining the comprehensive plan that is coming out this year, noting that he believes there is a strong public interest in keeping Pownal rural.
“There’s a lot of development pressure in town, so we have to figure that out,” Morris said, also mentioning the value of preserving the town’s dirt road.
In addition to Morris’s re-election, Jill Piker was elected for a three year term on the Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors with 158 votes and Duane Snow was re-elected for a five year term to the Cemetery Commission with 178 votes, both uncontested.
