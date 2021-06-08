Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program will open a new mobile pantry at Bowdoin Central School June 10. The pantry will be open on the second Thursday of every month from 3-4:30 p.m. All are welcome and encouraged to participate regardless of income, no questions asked, according to a news release from Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program.

“We will offer a selection of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy products, dry goods, and bread,” the pantry states in the release. “You are welcome to pick up food for friends and neighbors. Just let the volunteer know how many families you are picking up for when you reach the front of the line.”

The program also operates mobile pantries at Lisbon High School on first and third Thursdays from 3-4:30 p.m. and weekly at the Harpswell Town Offices from 10-11:30 a.m. Contact Caroline at [email protected] or 207-725-2716 ext. 312 with any questions.

