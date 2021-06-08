Community meal returns

The free, weekly community meal sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services is returning. Meals will be served from 5-6 p.m. every Wednesday night beginning June 23 at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

An option for take-out will also be available. Masks are required except while eating.

“The volunteers from Trinity are looking forward to sharing a meal and fellowship with our friends in the community,” a church announcement said.

For more information, call the church at 854-5653 and leave a message with a name and phone number and the call will be returned. Information is also available by visiting trinitywestbrook.com.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 9, 1971, that Prides Corner Camp Fire Girls and their leader, Mrs. James Born, spent a night at the Borns’ cottage on Little Sebago Lake.

Mrs. Donald Doody helped with transportation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: