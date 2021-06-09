KENNEBUNKPORT- Voters here elected an RSU 21 board member, returned two selectmen to office, approved several ordinance amendments and ratified the RSU 21 budget for the coming year at the Tuesday, June 8 election.

For the open seat on the school board, Megan Michaud tallied 735 votes to James McMann’s 444.

Incumbent selectmen Allen Daggett and Michael Weston, running unopposed, were re-elected to three-year terms with Daggett garnering 780 votes and Weston 682.

James Burrows was unopposed in his bid for trustee of the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport & Wells Water District and received 977 votes.

Jon Dykstra was unopposed for an at-large spot on the Goose Rocks Beach Advisory Committee and received 918 votes.

Voters ratified the RSU 21 budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 852-332, a validation of the vote taken at the district meeting, held May 11.

Voters approved an animal control ordinance amendment that adjusts the time when dogs may be on the beach and when leashes must be utilized to maintain federal protection of piping plovers and their known habitat at Goose Rocks Beach by a 696-489 margin.

The short-term rental ordinance, which requires disclosure and licensing of those engaged in the business, was approved 565-67. Licenses expire annually and are not transferrable, with some exceptions, including spouse, children and grandchildren of a current owner, a trust for the benefit of the current owner or for estate planning purposes. Properties are to be inspected every five years.

Amending the town’s land use ordinance – as voters did 694-469 – allows residential mixed use as a conditional use in the Dock Square Zone as well as increasing the number of residential units from two to four. The amendment also struck the provision for mixed use that allowed only one principal building on a lot.

An amendment to the towns administrative code will allow selectmen, who are also currently listed as assessors and overseers of the poor to appoint an assessor, instead. That was approved 786-351.

The annual town meeting was scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at Consolidated School.

