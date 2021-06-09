Most incumbents retained their seats on town councils and school boards in Tuesday’s elections in municipalities covered by The Northern Forecaster.

The exception was the race for Cumberland Town Council, during which longtime incumbent George Turner was beaten by a more than a 2-1 margin by Mark Segrist.

Cumberland

In a bid for one open seat on the Cumberland Town Council, Segrist won over 16-year incumbent George Turner by a vote of 1,356 to 634.

Two open Cumberland seats for the SAD 51 school board went to incumbent Ann Maksymowicz and Jason Record, with 915 and 822 votes, respectively. Hannah Barry, Viji Suresh and Adam Dougherty received 784, 777 and 498 votes, respectively. SAD 51 includes the towns of Cumberland and North Yarmouth.

Falmouth

Amy Kuhn and Hope Cahan won reelection to the Falmouth Town Council, with 1,201 and 1,106 votes, respectively, for the two open seats. John Winslow garnered 401 votes.

Incumbents Nicole Bezanson and Whitney Bruce retained their seats on the Falmouth School Board, with 791 and 748 votes, respectively, in a five-way race for two seats. Laura Farraher had 459 votes, Anne Rutherford, 397 votes and Bill Walker, 359.

The $41 million school budget adopted by the Town Council on May 10 was approved by residents, 1,185 to 318.

North Yarmouth

In a close race, a vacant seat on the SAD 51 school board went to newcomer Thomas P. McGuinness, who secured 461 votes. Vanessa Bryant received 405 votes.

The $41 million school budget was approved in North Yarmouth as well, 573- 400, by a narrower margin than in Cumberland.

Yarmouth

Incumbent Heather Abbott and former two-term councilor David Craig won two open seats on the Yarmouth Town Council, each receiving 1,016 votes. Christopher Kamm had 904 votes.

Yarmouth residents also approved a $31 million school budget by a vote of 1,246 to 489 and a $14 million municipal budget 1,392 to 327.

Voters approved a $41 million school budget 1,271 to 727.

