Harpswell voters approved the town’s new $5.6 million spending plan Tuesday, up about $241,000, or 4.5%, from previous spending.

The budget is expected to raise the town’s property tax rate by less than 1%, according to Town Administrator Kristi Eiane. This means a home valued at $250,000 would see a $15 hike in its tax bill.

Funding for a new fire truck, a road maintenance project and the second phase of a two-part upgrade at the recycling center are among the largest increases listed in the budget.

The town is budgeting $260,000 to help pay for a new fire truck for the Orr’s and Bailey Islands Fire Department. The truck costs $520,000 and is being partially paid for with leftover funding from previous years.

Orr’s and Bailey Islands Fire Chief Ben Wallace told The Times Record the department’s 1991 truck is well past its 20-year life expectancy and is showing its age. He said many of the department’s volunteer firefighters can’t drive its manual transmission, its air compressor doesn’t function well and the drive shaft has broken several times.

Voters also approved borrowing $650,000 for a capital road project on Gurnet Landing Road, Grover Lane and a portion of Basin Point Road.

“We’ll be grinding the surface down, putting tar in wherever it’s needed, and completely resurface it,” Ronald Ponziani, Harpswell road commissioner, said earlier this year. “It’ll look like a new road when we’re done.”

The town also budgeted $450,000 for the second phase of capital upgrades to the recycling center. She said the first phase, which hasn’t been put out to bid yet, will replace the two compactors and add parking at the facility. The second phase will renovate the building, including the roof and electrical system.

