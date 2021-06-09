GREENE — A 13-year-old Lewiston girl died Tuesday, one day after she was rescued from the Androscoggin River.

Isha Ali had been playing in the water with friends and family shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday when she went underwater, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy William Gagne said in a media statement Wednesday.

The girl hadn’t been wearing a life jacket and apparently didn’t know how to swim, he said.

Responding to 911 calls, Deputy Darian Nadeau and Cpl. David Chabot of the Maine Warden Service along with some people at the Cherry Pond area of the river began searching for Ali. She was eventually found and brought to shore where CPR and other life-saving measures were started, Gagne said.

She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where emergency workers were apparently able to get her heart beating.

She was transferred by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she was pronounced dead at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Gagne said.

“Our condolences go out to her family and friends,” Gagne said.

The incident is being investigated by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office with the assistance of the Maine Warden Service and the Greene, Lewiston and Auburn Fire Departments, Gagne said.

