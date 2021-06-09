Lisbon voters approved a $18.1 million proposed school budget by a vote of 126-90, which will raise local taxes by estimated 3%. Overall, the budget represents a $448,345 increase compared to the previous year’s budget.

Of the voters who opposed the school budget, 87 voters indicated that it was too high, while 13 opposing voters said the budget was too low. Meanwhile, the taxpayers are estimated to contribute about $7.79 million to the school budget.

According to the district officials, the primary drivers for this year’s budget include salary and benefit increases.

The school budget is estimated to add 36 cents increase to the tax rate of $23.10 per $1,000 of property value. However, when combined in the municipal and county budgets, the overall projected tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year is a decrease of about 25 cents.

That would equate to a property tax bill decrease from $4620 to $4,570, or about $50 for a house assessed at $200,000.

Only 3% of the registered voters in Lisbon turned out at the school budget polls on Tuesday. Of the total registered 7,136 voters, 216 votes were cast.

