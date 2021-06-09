LEWISTON – Jacqueline “Jackie” Patricia Watier Proulx, 92, passed away on May 9, 2021 in Lewiston.

She was born in Sanford, on March 17, 1929, the daughter of Frederick Watier and Lydia Normand Watier. She attended St. Ignatius Grammar and High Schools, and was president of the 1946 graduating class. While in high school she was instrumental in starting the cheerleading squad, and served as head cheerleader. She was also an avid tennis player in her youth, and played in the semi-finals of the Sanford City Tennis Association. She loved life, played piano, had a beautiful singing voice (which she lent to many choirs), and enjoyed dancing.

She married Harvey J. Proulx in 1951, and moved to Montreal where she worked as an administrative assistant and translator while he finished medical school. They returned to the states in 1952 settling eventually in Lewiston. Together they raised six children – Pamela Proulx-Curry (husband Robert Curry), Francis Proulx (wife Vivian Beaulieu Proulx), Monique Curtis (husband Peter Curtis), Patricia Proulx-Lough (husband Alastair Lough), Charles Proulx (wife Elise Caron Proulx), and Suzanne Proulx (husband Daniel Schneider).

She was a faithful and devoted wife, a loving mother, and a great friend. She was fashion minded even to the end, and had a keen eye for decorating. She enjoyed skiing during the winter and life at her Thompson Lake cottage in the summer. In 1989 she and her husband retired to Florida spending half the year there and the other half at Thompson Lake in Poland, Maine, until the early 2000’s when they returned permanently to Maine. While they lived at “Top of the World” in Clearwater, Fla., she served as president of the New England Club. She achieved a good balance in life. She was a devout Catholic, knew how to have a good time, and hosted great parties with her wide circle of friends.

She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Harvey, brothers, Roland and Oscar Watier. She is survived by: her sister, Rachel Watier Tranchemontagne; her sister-in-law and friend, Eva Proulx; her six children; 15 grandchildren: Carolyn Clancy, Garrett and Eva Curry, Audrey and John Lough, Aaron, Charles, Jacob, Michelle and Sarah Proulx, Jacqueline Sawyer, Ezekiel, Amanda, and ‘Ishah Price, and Jaime Vallee; and 18 great-grandchildren: Tucker and McKinley Clancy, Soraya and Gabriel Curry, Aria Lam, Alexis Lough, Lilith Price, Nora, Levi, Cory, and Ella Proulx, Ziyah Proulx-Shadel, Cassidy, Ethan, and Jack Sawyer, Michael, Dillon, and Bailey Vallee.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Jacqueline’s life by visiting her guest book at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Friends may call from 9-10:30 a.m., on June 11, 2021, at Fortin Group Lewiston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church at 607 Sabattus St., Lewiston. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road, Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care & direction of The Fortin group Funeral Homes, Cremation & Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston 784-4584

Memorial contributions may be made to either The Good Shepherd Food Bank, Auburn ME

http://www.gsfb.org/get-involved/donate

or to Konbit Sante

Cap-Haitien Health Parnership

362 US-1,

Falmouth, ME

http://www.konbit.sante.org/donate

﻿

﻿

Guest Book