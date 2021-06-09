Mahlon Arial Linscott 1938 – 2021 WASHINGTON – Mahlon Arial Linscott, 82, passed away from Alzheimer’s on June 5, 2021, at his home in Washington with his family at his side. He was the second son of the late Robert R. and Doris A. (Finn) Linscott. He was born at his parents home in Washington on July 13, 1938. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Barbara A. (Winchenbach) Linscott and son, David Mahlon Linscott (Christina) of Topsham. He is also survived by his brother, Berkley C. Linscott (Nancy) of Washington and sister-in-law, Janice (Gorden) Linscott of Union, brothers-in-law, Kenneth E. Winchenbach (Sally) of Sedgwick and Ronald E. Winchenbach (Deborah) of Upper Enchanted Township, sister-in-law, Dale (Winchenbach) Tolman of Waldoboro, nephews, Milton R. Linscott (Pamela), Richard C. Linscott (Kim), Gregory D. Tolman, Karl R. Winchenbach (Jessica), Kenneth Winchenbach-Walden (Amanda), nieces Rebecca (Tolman) Stenger (Jason), Sara (Winchenbach) Hamlin, Sharie (Winchenbach) Whelan (Devon). He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Robert M. Linscott and sister, Marguerite M. Linscott. Mahlon graduated from Union High School in 1956. After attending the University of Maine in Orono, he enrolled in an apprenticeship program and graduated as a machinist first class from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He took his skills as an inside machinist to Sylvania Electric in Waldoboro where he met his future wife. When his son was a year old, Mahlon accepted a position with Bath Iron Works as a supervisor of the Estimating Department, traveling to Washington, D.C., to negotiate contracts with the Navy. He retired from Bath Iron Works in 1995 after 27 years and began traveling with his wife cross country with her business, often arriving home only to help pack for another trip. Mahlon was a SAD 40 School Board member for the Town of Washington for 18 years and was on the building committee when Medomak Valley High School was in the planning and building stages. He was also a member of the Washington Fire Department and on the town budget committee. He was a coach for Washington Little League and the Pee-Wee Basketball program. He was a member of the Finnish Congregational Church in South Thomaston, a charter member of the Finnish-American Society of Midcoast Maine and of the Finnish Heritage House in South Thomaston. Along with his wife, he was a board member of FinnFest ’98 which took place at the University of Southern Maine. In 1984 he took a trip with his wife, son and mother-in-law to England and Finland, where they stayed with family members, touring Helsinki, Rovaniemi and the Arctic Circle. A private burial service will be at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com. Donations in his memory may be made to Pope Memorial Animal Shelter in South Thomaston or to any animal rescue or shelter dear to your heart.

