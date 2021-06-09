RAYMOND – Mary E. Bigelow, 85, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021. She was born in Bridgton on July 27, 1935, the daughter of Richard and Annie (Burns) Dodge.

She graduated from Bridgton High School and attended Gorham State Teachers College, Curry College, and Massasoit College. In 1953 she married Philip Bigelow. Together they raised a family. In 1970 she and Philip moved to Windham and for 25 years owned and operated Merricraft Ceramics.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Paul Dodge; and sister, Donna Pitts.

She is survived by her sons, Philip E. Bigelow Jr. of Lewiston, and Richard C. Bigelow and wife, Judy of England; daughter, Ruth E. Bigelow and husband, Wayne Herbert of Westbrook; and sister, Barbara York of Casco.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service, 10 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at Mayberry Cemetery, Park Road, Windham.

To express condolences and to participate in Mary’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478,

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

