SCARBOROUGH – Sarah A. Conley, of Portland, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Sarah, called Sally by those closest to her, was born on Oct. 7, 1932, in Portland, to Patrick J. Flaherty and Cora C. Flaherty. Sarah grew up in the Gorham’s Corner section of Portland and was educated in Portland schools. She worked for many years at, and retired from, Woolworth’s, first on Congress Street in Portland and then she made the move with the store to their Maine Mall location in South Portland. She spent the last 26 years of her life at Deering Pavilion in Portland, where she resided until she was incapacitated by stroke on March 1, of this year. I want to thank those at Mercy Hospital, New England Rehabilitation Hospital, Bella Point, Maine Medical Center and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, where she spent these last three months of her life.

Sarah is predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Mary, Patrick, Matthew, James, Joan, John, Richard and Theresa. She will be missed by her brother and sister: Robert Flaherty and Kathleen Reed. She leaves behind her children, Barbara Waterman of Portland, Thomas Cook II of Gorham, Jennie Kane, and her fiancé Terry Gould, of Kennebunk and Brenda Finter of Machesney Park, Ill. She also leaves 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family invites you to visiting hours will be held on Thursday June 10, from 4-7 p.m., Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday June 11, at 1 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes and committal service on Tuesday June 15, at 1 p.m., at Calvary Cemetery. You may offer your condolences and share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

