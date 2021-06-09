A man died after falling off a 15-foot wall in Portland on Wednesday morning, according to police and news reports.
A spokesman for the Portland Police Department provided only limited details about the incident Wednesday.
He said the man was found dead at the bottom of the wall on Valley Street, and no other information would be available until the department notified his next of kin.
NewsCenter Maine reported that police believe the man had been drinking when he fell off the wall, and they do not believe the death was suspicious.
