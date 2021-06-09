A retired Portland police officer has been identified as the man killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash in South Portland.

Robert J. Hawkins, 52, died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a car near the 1900 block of Broadway, South Portland police said Wednesday. Hawkins’ identity was not released until his family was located out of state and notified of his death.

Hawkins and a 35-year-old woman from South Portland were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on the exit 3 ramp of I-295 around 6 p.m. when it crashed into a Kia sedan. Both riders were wearing helmets, but were thrown to the ground.

The woman remains hospitalized and is listed in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the Kia, 24-year-old Ahmed Maadi, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has been cited for a moving traffic violation, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but it does not appear drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision, according to police.

Hawkins, who lived in South Portland, was commonly known as “Jeff” and affectionately known as “Hawk” by those who knew him well, said Det. Sgt. Christopher Todd of the South Portland Police Department.

Hawkins retired from the Portland Police Department in 2018 after 18 years of service. He was also a U.S. Marine.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: