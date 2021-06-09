SAD 6 voters Tuesday elected Kelley Heath of Hollis to the Board of Directors and validated the $54.3 million school budget.
Heath initially faced incumbent Trevor Hustus in the race, but Hustus withdrew his candidacy before the election. Hustus was still listed as a candidate on the ballot, however.
Heath took Hollis 295-142; Buxton, 179-94; Standish, 546-235; and Limington, 102-66. Frye Island was unreported early Wednesday.
Ellen DeCotiis of Buxton and Paul Welch of Standish were elected to three-year terms in uncontested races. No Frye Island candidate was on the ballot for a two-year term, but James Moses received 17 write-in votes in Buxton.
The SAD 6 budget for the next school year passed handily in four of the district’s five towns, 1,239-543, representing 69.5% approval. Buxton voters approved budget 203-93; Standish, 597-274; Hollis, 337-110; and Limington, 102-66.
The school district must verify all election results.
