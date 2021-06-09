Falmouth HS freshmen give back

A group of Falmouth High School freshmen “knocked it out of the park this year,” according to their advisor, Nancy Goldstone.

First, the students organized their classmates to collect over 60 winter essential kits for the Falmouth Food Pantry. Each kit contained mittens/gloves, warm socks, a hat and a personalized uplifting card.

Ruby Prentiss, Joanna Rudenberg, Ezekiel Lockman, Caitlin Holdredge, Anna Greene and William Record, who comprise the Freshman Executive Board, then collected 122 handmade thank-you cards created by the freshman class to be delivered to Maine Medical Center essential workers.

“These students understand how important it is to give back to their community and are true role models,” Gladstone said. “This pandemic has certainly not stopped these caring young adults to make a difference in their community.”

YCCC announces local graduates

York County Community College held its 26th annual commencement at the Sanford Performing Arts Center on May 14, when the following local students earned certificates and/or degrees:

• Jonah Averill, of Scarborough, Associate in Applied Science in Culinary Arts.

• Sarah Boucher, of Westbrook, with honors with an Associate in Applied Science in Behavioral Health Studies and a certificate in Community Mental Health.

• Landry Ndayisaba, of Portland, with honors with a certificate in Networked Systems Technology.

• Dani Rockey, of Scarborough, with honors with a certificate in Gerontology.

• Nathan Yi, of Scarborough, Associate in Applied Science in Information Technology.

• Allison York, of Portland, Associate in Applied Science in Business Administration.

NYA partners with United States Tennis Association

North Yarmouth Academy has been certified as a United States Tennis Association Net Generation School. Through a partnership with the USTA, which also included a grant to support the construction of the new Poulin Family Tennis Courts on campus, the academy also received training programs, teaching and learning tools, right-sized equipment and access to experts in an effort to introduce young people to the game of tennis.

The mission of Net Generation, according to a prepared release, is “to spread the love of tennis to a new generation, by empowering those that will teach them.”

Dollars for scholars

Aidan Blum Levine, a senior at Deering High School, has won a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship. Levine, who is planning on a career in materials engineering, is one of just 11 Maine students selected as $2,500 National Merit Scholarship winners this year. The students are among 2,500 such Merit Scholars chosen from a nationwide talent pool of about 16,000 outstanding finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s Yarmouth Chamber Scholarship recipients are Yarmouth High School student Camden N. Rollins, and Annie L. Sillin and Reese A. Merritt, who attend North Yarmouth Academy. Each will receive $1,000. The scholarship was created in 2001 in recognition of Millie Ladd, who owned the Eagle Motel and served on the Chamber Board of Directors, ultimately accepting the position of executive director.

