The Olympic Village has traditionally been a fun place to be, housing thousands of young athletes and staff ready to party and share a few beers and bubbly toasts. But not at the Tokyo Olympics, which are to open in just over six weeks amid a pandemic. These are going to be the “no cheers” Olympics with testing and vaccinations taking priority over fun and games.

It’s not clear if alcohol will be allowed in the village, which will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympians. Organizers say they have yet to decide on a policy, which is expected by the end of the month. Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee, said Wednesday it might be difficult to ban alcohol from the athletes’ private rooms in the village, but public areas in the village might be a different matter.

“In the case that they were to drink inside their own rooms — this is equivalent to cases where we are drinking in our own home.” Muto said, speaking to Japanese media on Wednesday after an online meeting with the International Olympic Committee executive board.

“Can we prohibit that? That’s not conceivable,” Muto added. “It would be very difficult to do so.”

But he said it might be banned from dining areas and other public areas in the village. Tokyo and much of the rest of the country is under a state of emergency, with many bars and restaurants closing early and banning alcohol sales. The emergency order ends on June 20 and it’s not clear if it will be extended.

AUSTRALIA BASEBALL WITHDRAWS: Australia’s Olympic baseball team has given up trying to qualify for the Tokyo Games because of coronavirus-related travel complications. Baseball Australia’s chief executive Glenn Williams on Wednesday said the “gut-wrenching” decision to withdraw makes Olympic qualification impossible. The final qualifying tournament on June 22-26 was initially due to be hosted by Taiwan but late last month it was moved to Puebla, Mexico.

“Attending the final Olympic qualifier in a COVID world was always going to present significant challenges,” Williams said. “The planning for Taiwan was extensive and with the late change in location and dates, those plans became obsolete. We worked through multiple options and scenarios but the logistical challenges of providing a safe environment for the group were insurmountable.”

Williams said even if Australia attended and won the qualifying event, subsequent quarantine requirements made it impossible to compete at the Tokyo Games starting on July 23.

“Athlete health and safety was always of paramount importance,” he said. “And there were simply too many unanswered questions presenting significant risks. The complexity of moving such a large group, through two countries, with limited flight availability, presented a real risk of members of the group being stranded overseas and requiring medical treatment.”

World No. 4-ranked Taiwan last week pulled out of the Mexico qualifying tournament for the same reason. China withdrew in early May before the tournament was moved from Taiwan to Mexico.

MLS: Major League Soccer’s All-Stars will meet their top Mexican league counterparts in Los Angeles on Aug. 25 in a game that was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The game against Liga MX players at Banc of California Stadium, home of Los Angeles FC of the MLS, represents a departure from the format for the past 15 All-Star games that had the best players in MLS facing European clubs. Los Angeles is a fitting location for the game — not only does it have one of the largest Latino populations in the world but it is a battleground for both leagues.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Liga MX Executive President Mikel Arriola were in LA on Wednesday to announce the game, which was originally scheduled to take place last July 29 and coincide with MLS’s 25th season until the pandemic curtailed those plans.

The match will be broadcast in the U.S. on Fox Sports 1 and Univision and on ESPN throughout Mexico and Latin America.

SUPER LEAGUE PROBE ON HOLD: UEFA put a hold Wednesday on its disciplinary case against Super League rebel clubs Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid, while the six Premier League clubs that tried to join the breakaway accepted a collective fine of 22 million pounds ($31 million).

The three clubs who refused to renounce the Super League project are facing a possible ban from the Champions League, although that now looks unlikely before next season. Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid won a ruling from a Spanish court in April that they could not be punished by Switzerland-based UEFA and FIFA. Their case was also referred by the judge in Madrid to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg which could weigh in if UEFA is breaching competition laws.

MATCH FIXING: A Russian referee was banned by UEFA for 10 years on Wednesday in a match-fixing case and Latvian club Ventspils must serve a seven-year ban from European competitions.

Sergey Lapochkin is banned from “exercising any refereeing activity at national and international level” until March 2031, UEFA said announcing verdicts from its disciplinary committee without specifying details.

Lapochkin, who was on the FIFA-managed list of international match officials since 2013, was provisionally suspended in March for failing to inform UEFA about an approach to corrupt a game.

That was reported to be Ventspils’ 1-0 loss to Bordeaux in a Europa League qualifying rounds game in July 2018.

UEFA said Ventspils is banned from European club competitions “up to and including the 2027-28 season.”

Two Ventspils officials charged with “fraud, bribery and/or corruption” and violating the integrity of games were also disciplined. Adlan Shishkanov was expelled from soccer for life and Nikolajs Djakins will serve a four-year ban.

U.S. OPEN: Mikko Korhonen of Finland withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because of travel concerns getting to Torrey Pines. He was replaced in the field by Cole Hammer, the first alternate from the Columbus, Ohio, qualifier that featured the strongest field.

Korhonen has never played in the U.S. Open. The 40-year-old earned one of the 10 spots awarded to European Tour players. In the absence of a 36-hole qualifier in England because of travel restrictions in the United Kingdom, the 10 spots were determined by a points list earned over three European Tour events. Korhonen finished at No. 4.

Hammer, who played his first U.S. Open at Chambers Bay when he was 15, is now a junior at Texas and a two-time Walker Cup player. He was the odd man out Tuesday morning in a 5-for-4 playoff for the final spots in Ohio.

