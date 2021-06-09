LEWISTON — They expected the deficit.

What the boys of Kennebunk High didn’t expect was to be in trouble with their top doubles team.

Even so, the undefeated tandem of Owen Chestnut and Connor Durcan, winners of the SMAA doubles tournament earlier this spring, pulled out a 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 7-5 victory over Thornton Academy counterparts they had handled easily earlier this season. That gave the Rams the point they needed to turn back Thornton 3-2 Wednesday morning at Lewiston High in the Class A South regional finals.

Top-seeded Kennebunk (15-0) will face North champion Camden Hills in Saturday’s Class A state championship match in Lewiston. Thornton Academy finishes 13-2, with both losses by an identical score to their York County neighbor.

Back in late April, however, Thornton senior Zack Waterhouse and junior Carlo Weimer were playing together for the first time and managed only one game off Chestnut and Durcan. On Wednesday, with more consistent and powerful serving coupled with judicious poaching, Waterhouse and Weimer gave the Kennebunk seniors all they could handle.

Even when Chestnut and Durcan opened a 5-2 lead in the third set, the Golden Trojan tandem rallied to tie the match at 5-all before Durcan held serve to put Kennebunk in position to win.

“It’s not like we were giving away games,” Chestnut said. “They were just making good down-the-line shots, good serves. That’s just how it goes.”

All other matches had finished as the third set drew to its conclusion. Thornton had taken a 2-0 lead by winning at second doubles (6-3, 6-2 by seniors Zack Howe and Sean Nguyen) and third singles (Alessandro Gamba 6-3, 6-0). Kennebunk responded with victories at first and second singles (freshman George Cutone 6-0, 6-2 and junior Will Smith 6-0, 6-3).

That left the overall outcome riding on the first doubles match, which ended in less than dramatic fashion when a second serve died in the net.

“It feels a lot better, beating a team like that,” Chestnut said. “They really competed with us. Obviously it’s nice to get to the state finals, but if you’re just blowing all the teams out, then where’s the fun?”

Instead, on a day of 80-degree heat rarely interrupted by a breeze, the team that had not lost faced a major test, and passed. Now, Camden Hills awaits on Saturday.

“It was nice to have to battle to get in,” Chestnut said, “especially with the pressure of all the other guys on our team finishing and having it come down to us.”

This story will be updated.

