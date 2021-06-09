Residents living in Maine School Administrative District 75 approved a $47.3 million school budget on Tuesday.

The school budget was approved with 72% votes, 199-77. The budget is an 2.4% – or- $1million spending increase over the current year and it comes with a 1.4% hike in the school tax levy.

According to the budget referendum proposed a few months, while Topsham will see 1.88% increase in the property tax rate for a typical home valued at $170,000, the property tax rates in Harpswell will go up by 1.21% for a $428,000 property value.

The primary drivers for this year’s budget include adult education, salary and health insurance increases.

Meanwhile, the residents also voted 155-120 for a charter commission to be established to form a new municipal charter.

In total, 281 votes were recorded, with five ballots leaving the question blank.

