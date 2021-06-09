SCARBOROUGH — Five players scored goals as Scarborough’s boys’ lacrosse team overcame a slow start and defeated Thornton Academy 9-6 in a Class A South quarterfinal Wednesday night.

No. 4 Scarborough will face No. 1 Berwick Academy in Friday’s semifinals.

The Red Storm took an early lead on Jeremiah Park’s goal, but the fifth-seeded Golden Trojans answered on goals from Caleb Pelletier and Ronan Flynn to lead 2-1 after one quarter.

Scarborough won the second period, 5-1, to take a 6-3 halftime lead. Owen Leadley tied it, Tae Delaware put the Red Storm ahead to stay and after Quinn Fogarty and Flynn traded goals, Finn Pedersen and Park scored for a 6-3 halftime lead.

Leadley and Pedersen then added to the lead early in the third quarter before Ethan LeBlanc scored to snap Thornton Academy’s 18-minute scoring drought.

Leadley’s third goal seemingly put it away, but John Elliopulos scored twice before Scarborough hung on.

Josh Medeiros made eight saves for the Red Storm, and Seth Fournier stopped seven shots for the Golden Trojans.

BERWICK ACADEMY 16, SOUTH PORTLAND 3: Patty Condon went 19-1 on faceoffs to help the No. 1 Bulldogs beat the No. 8 Red Riots in a Class A South quarterfinal at South Berwick.Condon finished with a goal and three assists. Nick McSorely led all scorers with six goals and one assist, and Albert Allen had four and two. Bailey Beakes, Shea Green and Jackson Travis each scored once. Berwick Academy will play #4 Scarborough in Friday’s semifinals. CAPE ELIZABETH 22, NOBLE 1: A five-goal performance from Archie McAvoy led the No. 2 Capers over the No. 7 Knights in a Class A South quarterfinal at Cape Elizabeth. Keegan Lathrop posted three goals and two assists for Cape. Sam Cochran, Oscar Frankowitz, Jack Gorman, Kiernan Lathrop and Caden Lee all scored twice. Cape will play No. 3 Gorham in Friday’s semifinal. Jack Costello scored for Noble.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

SCARBOROUGH 11, GORHAM 3: Maya Sellinger scored five goals and Natalie Bilodeau added four as second-seeded Scarborough eliminated No. 7 Gorham in a Class A South quarterfinal.

Bilodeau and Sellinger each scored three goals in a first half that ended with the Red Storm ahead 7-0.

Gorham got goals from Gracie Forgues and Alexandra Light early in the second half, but Sellinger added her fourth and fifth goals to put it away.

Scarborough goalie Kathleen Murphy made 10 saves, including seven in the second half. Stella Grondin and Darby Stolz contributed a goal apiece.

Miranda Chasse was the other goal scorer for Gorham (4-9). Brooke Guimond made three saves.

FALMOUTH 13, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Sloane Ginevan’s four goals and one assist carried No. 1 Falmouth past the No. 8 Red Eddies in a Class A North quarterfinal at Falmouth.

Molly Scribner followed with a pair of goals for Falmouth. Avi Fishman had a goal and three assists and Abby Blakeman put up a goal and two assists.

Falmouth advances to face #4 Lewiston in Friday’s semifinals.

KENNEBUNK 19, BONNY EAGLE 3: The top-seeded Rams beat the Scots at Kennebunk to advance to Friday’s Class A South semifinal against #5 Thornton Academy.

Emily Archibald and Lily Schwartzman each scored four goals for Kennebunk. Grace Archer and Ivy Armentrout put up three goals apiece.

Olivia Brown led Bonny Eagle with two goals and Monique Alexander had one.

WINDHAM 15, CHEVERUS 1: Riley Beem scored six goals and Emma Yale had five goals and two assists for the second-seeded Eagles in a Class A North quarterfinal victory over No. 7 Cheverus at Windham.

Chris O’Connell chipped in with a goal and three assists, Julia McKenna and Izzy Babb each added a goal and an assist, and Molly Black also scored for Windham, which will host No. 3 Oxford Hills in the semifinals.

Windham goalie Logan Carper made seven saves.

Riley O’Mara scored in the first half for Cheverus.

BASEBALL

LISBON 4, WAYNFLETE/NYA 3: Mason Booker drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run triple as thee Greyhounds NYA/Waynflete in a Class C South quarterfinal at Lisbon.

Booker also went six innings, striking out five, allowing two hits and walking two.

Neil Larochelle also had an RBI triple in the sixth inning and Hunter Brissette and Levi Tibbetts each had two hits.

Michael Belleau had a RBI double for NYA/Waynflete in the top of the sixth.

Luke Josephson went six innings for NYA/Waynflete, striking out seven and allowing six hits. He also had a hit and a run scored.

