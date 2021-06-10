Sarah-Jane Poli, scholarship chairperson, for Altrusa International of Greater Biddeford-Saco, Maine, recently announced that Club Scholarship Committee has awarded scholarships to three Biddeford Regional Center of Technology (BRCOT) students.

William Harriman was awarded $1,000; and Brielle Eon and Jacob Patione were each awarded $500.

William will be attending University of Maine Farmington and plans on being an optometrist.

Brielle is majoring in culinary arts at Southern Maine Community College.

Jacob plans a career in the field of computer networking and cyber security and will be attending Norther Maine Community College.

Altrusa also donated $200 to the BRCOT tool kit fund, and two members of the scholarship committee donated $300, bringing the total amount for the tool kit fund to $500.

Paulette Bonneau, Director of BRCOT, announced the scholarship winners at a recent virtual awards night. She also explained what Altrusa is and what it does for the community.

The Altrusa Scholarship Committee sent each student an award letter and a book by Dr. Seuss, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

