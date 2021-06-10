AUGUSTA — Maine will join a growing number of states in allowing online voter registration if a bill approved by the state Senate Thursday moves forward.

The Senate approved the bill 22-12, with minority Republicans in opposition, without debate. The vote follows a similar 81-61 party-line split on the measure in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, would see Maine join 41 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing online voter registration, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Currently Maine voters can request an application to register to vote online but must return that application to their local election official by mail or in person. Maine residents can also register in person on Election Day. Pierce said allowing online registrations will not only ease the process for voters, it will also help make it more secure while saving local election officials, usually town and city clerks, time in processing voter registration applications.

“The more people who participate in our democracy, the stronger our representation will be,” Pierce said. “If we want to pass legislation that truly meets the needs of Maine people, we need to make the voter

registration process easier for folks who are eligible.”

The bill, L.D. 1126, also enjoys the support of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat. Bellows said that while Maine already enjoys one of the highest voter participation rates in the U.S., online registration would make the voting even more accessible.

“Mainers – no matter who they are or where they come from – deserve the freedom to exercise their

right to vote, and to have that process be convenient, easy to use, and secure,” Bellows said. “Americans today are accustomed to having the option to conduct nearly all their life’s business online. Banking, grocery shopping, medical appointments, vehicle registrations – even vehicle purchases – can be safely conducted online. It is a reasonable expectation that voters be able to register to vote online as well.”

Opponents to online voter registration say the system could be gamed and that Maine already provides voters with ample opportunities to register and vote.

In other action Thursday morning, the House passed a bill clarifying the state’s child endangerment laws to include allowing a child to have access to a loaded firearm. The 77-67 approval of L.D. 759, also followed party-lines, with Republicans in opposition. The bill would allow a person to be charged with the Class D misdemeanor offense of endangering the welfare of a child if the child found a gun, fired it and injured themselves or someone else.

The legislation follows a series of recent incidents in Maine involving children and others being injured by gunfire after a weapon found by a child was discharged. In West Bath, a shooting in May involved a two-year-old. Ian Carr, the child’s father, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the child found a loaded 9 mm handgun on a bedside table and fired it, wounding both Carr and his wife who were sleeping in a nearby bed.

The child was also wounded from the recoil of the handgun, according police reports, while an infant sleeping nearby escaped injury.

Both the House and the Senate were expected to return to floor sessions later Thursday as the Legislature races towards an adjournment date of June 16.

This story will be updated.

