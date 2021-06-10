WINDHAM – David Ernest Watts of Windham passed away on June 4, 2021 at his home after a long illness with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Dave was born in June of 1946 in Portland, son of Carol R. and Bernard B. Watts and attended Portland schools.

In 1966, Dave enlisted with the Navy Reserves and served on the U.S.S. Tills and the U.S.S. Miles C. Fox (DD-828) as a Boatswain’s Mate. Dave also served in the Army with the hundred and first Airborne Division as a long-range patrol radioman in Vietnam. After returning stateside for a tour of a lifetime, Dave received orders to report to West Point, N.Y. to train cadets and guide them through their summer field problems.

After leaving the Army in 1973, Dave went to work for the Brunswick Naval Air Station as a utility systems repairer/operator, heavy equipment operator, and a night runway supervisor during snow removal operations. He retired from the Brunswick Naval Air Station in 2002. Dave, during his career at Brunswick Naval Air Station, also stayed with his military background with the Maine National Guard and later the third of the 16th Military Army Reserve, with a total combined government service of 56 years.

Shortly after Dave retired, he went back to work for the Windham Public Works Department as a truck driver and then, in 2003, Dave went to work with the Salvation Army Portland Corps doing maintenance work. Dave found this work very rewarding and made many new friends.

Dave was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and commanded the Portland Deering Memorial Post 6859 in 1993 where he earned All State Commander and was later appointed to the National Voice of Democracy in 1995. Dave worked hard for local veterans with the Windham Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10643 as a trustee and the Windham Veterans Center as a board member. Dave had many hobbies but his most favorite pastime of all was enjoying his family.

Dave was predeceased by his Mom and Dad, Carol R. Hilton Watts and Bernard B. Watts.

Dave is survived by the love of his life Audrey S. Leighton of Windham and was married for 19 years; and his children Betty Jo and Norman Cash of Windham, David B. Watts of South Portland, Ernestine and Kelly Hutchinson of Weld, David Leighton of Windham, Frank Leighton of Oakland, Calif. He is also survived by his siblings Pamela and Tom Stanley of Brownsville, Vt., Vicky Watts of Gray, Jerry and Melen Watts of Gray, Deborah and Tom Gaydos of Borrego Springs, Calif., and Melissa Lekas of Portland; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, June 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Wilde Memorial Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery, 692 Stevens Ave., Portland. Burial with military honors will be held on Tuesday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at the Southern Maine Veterans’ Cemetery, 86 Stanley Rd., Springvale.

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign David’s guest book and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be mailed to:

VFW Post 10643

P.O. Box 1776

Windham, ME 04062

