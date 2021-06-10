Americana and alt-country act Mallett Brothers Band is set to release its next album, “Gold Light,” on July 4, and you can pre-order it now on CD and vinyl here.

At it since 2009, the band comprises Luke Mallett (vocals, acoustic and electric guitar), Will Mallett (vocals, acoustic and electric guitar), Wally Wenzel (vocals, electric guitar and dobro), Nick Leen (bass), Andrew Martelle (vocals, fiddle, mandolin, guitar) and Brian Higgins (drums).

The first “Gold Light” single is the high-spirited “Livin’ On Rock ‘n Roll” with the lyrics “I coulda been a lotta things with a lot better pay/Got six steel strings that I’m itchin’ to play/Have a damn good time so to hell with the money/I’m livin’ on rock ‘n roll.”

And it’s a darn good thing they are because Mallett Brothers Band is one of Maine’s biggest acts, and they’re all fired up to be playing a bunch of live shows this summer. See the schedule here.

Here’s “Livin’ On Rock ‘n Roll:”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: