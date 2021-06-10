Sergeant Steve Thistlewood was given a fond farewell at York County Sheriff’s Office May 28 to mark his retirement, and was escorted by a parade of cruisers to Limington for a reception to recognize his 22 years on the job. Sheriff Bill King noted Thistlewood’s leadership abilities, investigative acumen and his “can do” spirit. The Sheriff’s Office patrols much of rural York County, including Arundel and a number of inland communities.
