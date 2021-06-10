Sanford police were trying to figure out what happened to a woman who was found lying unconscious on a road early Thursday morning.

Detective Lt. Matthew Gagne said in a news release that the woman, who has not been identified, was found lying on the street near the intersection of Twombley Road and Holly Street around 3 a.m. She lives in that neighborhood.

The 39-year-old woman was suffering from a serious head injury, Gagne said. She was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she was listed in stable condition, but police said they don’t know how she was injured. They said the woman suffered minor injuries to other parts of her body, indications that she could have been assaulted, hit by a car, or simply fell.

Sanford police are asking the public to call them with any information concerning the incident. Detective Everett Allen, who is handling the case, can be reached at 324-9170, ext. 225. Anyone who wishes to leave an anonymous tip can call 324-9170, option 4.

