SOUTH BERWICK — Eli Cowperthwaite threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk to lead fifth-seeded Falmouth to a 7-0 win over fourth-seeded Marshwood in a Class A South baseball quarterfinal Thursday.

Sam Kidder had three singles and scored twice for Falmouth (15-3), which advances to play top-seeded Thornton Academy on Saturday. Sean Dilworth added a double and a single.

Reed Smaracko had two of the three hits for Marshwood (12-6).

SOUTH PORTLAND 11, BONNY EAGLE 6: Johnny Poole lined a two-run double in the first inning and finished with three RBI, leading the sixth-seeded Red Riots (13-5) past the 14th-seeded Scots (7-11) in a Class A South quarterfinal at South Portland.

South Portland scored three runs in the first and two in the second for a 5-1 lead, then extended it to 10-3 with a five-run fourth.

Bradley McMains allowed five hits and one earned run in six innings for South Portland, which advances to host Cheverus or Portland in the semifinals on Saturday.

Nathan Morse went 3 for 3 for Bonny Eagle, and Mason Ryan had two hits and two RBI.

FREEPORT 10, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Blaine Cockburn and Zane Aguiar and combined on a one-hitter, leading the ninth-seeded Falcons (12-6) to a Class B South quarterfinal win over the 16th-seeded Patriots (3-15) in Freeport.

Cockburn hit the first batter of the game, then struck the next 11 before exiting after four innings. Aguiar gave up Gray-New Gloucester’s only hit.

Keigan Shea and Gus Wing each recorded multiple hits for Freeport, which ended the game on the mercy rule with a run in the sixth. Anthony Panciocco notched a double.

Freeport advances to the semifinals Saturday against No. 5 York.

YORK 12, CAPE ELIZABETH 6: Josh Gennaro, Austin Mather and Alex Nielson each drove in runs during a six-run 10th inning as the fifth-seeded Wildcats (12-6) outlasted the No. 4 Capers (10-8) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Cape Elizabeth.

Cape forced extra innings by scoring two runs in the seventh, then extended the game again in the bottom of the eighth when Gannon Stewart scored on a squeeze bunt by Ben Pierce.

WELLS 1, LEAVITT 0: Hayden Barker reached on an error in the first inning and scored the only run on a groundout as the third-seeded Warriors (12-6) edged the No. 6 Hornets (9-9) in a Class B South quarterfinal at Wells.

Winning pitcher Owen Coggeshall allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Zach Carpenter retired the only two hitters he faced for a save.

The Warriors will travel to second-seeded Greely for a semifinal on Saturday.

MT. ABRAM 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Hunter Warren pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts for the third-seeded Roadrunners (14-3) in a Class C South quarterfinal win against the No. 6 Hawks (12-6) in Salem.

Warren also had an RBI.

LACROSSE

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 16, ERSKINE ACADEMY 2: Christopher Hamblett collected six goals and an assist for the No. 4 Panthers (8-5) as they cruised past the 13th-seeded Eagles in a Class C opening-round game at Yarmouth.

Brayden Warde added three goals and two assists, Caleb Waterman had a goal and five assists, and Chas Rohde and James Tourigny each added a goal and two assists. Mason Bull, David Gall, Henry Bergeron and Luke Lathrop also scored.

The Panthers will host fifth-seeded Gray-New Gloucester in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

WELLS 17, FREEPORT 2: Connor Whitten led Wells with six goals, and Gavyn Petrie added five goals and an assist as the third-seeded Warriors (9-4) beat the 14th-seeded Falcons (1-12) in Wells to reach the Class C quarterfinals.

Preston Briggs finished with three goals and three assists.

Colby Bourgoin and Dylan Hannan scored for Freeport.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 14, WINSLOW 5: Myles Garland and Rohan Hikel each scored three goals as eighth-seeded Fryeburg Academy (7-6) advanced to the Class C quarterfinals with a win over No. 9 Winslow (6-6) in Fryeburg.

ST. DOMINIC 5, LINCOLN ACADEMY 4: The seventh-seeded Saints (5-7) got two goals just 15 seconds apart in the last four minutes to beat the No. 10 Eagles (2-8) in a Class C opening-round game in Auburn.

Kevin Gallic set up Devdan Young for the winner with 2:59 left, shortly after Lucas Pushard tied it with his fourth goal.

Will Farrell stopped eight shots for Lincoln.

Send questions/comments to the editors.