Teens to Trails connects students to life-changing outdoor experiences because we know that time outdoors with peers is critical for teenage development. Nature provides essential nourishment, inspiration and balance during a stage when pressures to achieve can result in a disconnect from loving and caring for each other, ourselves, and our planet. When we make the benefits of outdoor experiences accessible to everyone, everywhere, we build stronger connections and communities.

Since 2006 Teens to Trails has teamed up with Maine high schools by helping them spearhead and support outdoor clubs. Currently we work with both middle and high schools to support clubs, design outdoor activity days, develop outdoor classrooms, and provide outdoor games and team building activities that match curriculum goals. We offer reliable guidance to create unique outdoor programs, provide student scholarships, grants and outdoor gear.

This year, we’re working with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) to expand access to the outdoors for students all across Maine. The program, called Wilderness Activities and Virtual Engagement (WAVES), provides schools with $500-$1500 to start an outdoor club, or rebuild one that may have languished. This is great news for our teenage students who have endured a challenging year and need the restorative benefits and natural connections that come from being outdoors with friends. Mt. Ararat in Topsham and Brunswick High School both have active outdoor clubs. If you’d like to start a club at your school, email us at [email protected].

Through our work with schools, we’ve learned that students thrive in a non-competitive environment where working together, exploring and learning about the natural world brings many positive health benefits. Students are more focused, learn lifelong skills, and develop an appreciation and love of the land that can lead to incredible opportunities. The friendships they make and the unique outdoor activities they experience, create memories that last well past their school years.

Support from parents, volunteers and donors is integral to the work we do. If you’re interested in learning more about Teens to Trails, outdoor clubs or our partnership with WAVES, visit our website. You can also find us on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin @teenstotrails.

